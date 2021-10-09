Three Army Sergeants are recognized for their efforts in rescuing a suicidal soldier.

Three troops were recognized on Thursday at Fort Hood, Texas, for saving the life of a fellow military member who attempted suicide in June.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department awarded US Army Sergeant 1st Class Nicholas Ketch, US Army Staff Sergeant Stephen Gulczynski, and US Army Staff Sergeant Corey Clark the “Life Saving Award” for their actions, the Army stated on Thursday.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office in Texas received a call on June 19 regarding a service member who was threatening to kill himself.

“As deputies got on scene, they were joined by members of the victim’s unit, Ketch, Gulczynski, and Clark, who all instantly began working together to guide their buddy off of a ledge and back to safety,” according to the Army.

According to the Army Times, deputies were alerted to the suicidal military man after he notified a non-commissioned officer that he was headed to Chalk Ridge Falls in Bell County, Texas, and planned to jump.

According to KXXV, the soldier was on the phone with Gulczynski while attempting to jump off a bridge.

According to the television station, Gulczynski said, “I got the call.”

“He dialed my number first, and I stayed on the phone with him the entire time, attempting to reason with him. Just reminding him to remember his family and his children. Simply put, don’t do that. On the phone, I was pleading with him to please stop, don’t do this “Added he.

Gulczynski, Clark, and Ketch—all of whom knew the soldier—arrived on the scene at the same time. According to the Army Times, they tried to reason with the soldier, and Clark, Gulczynski, and a sheriff’s officer worked to pull him back from the railing and restrain him.

Sergeant Christopher M. Wilcox of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said, “It is my belief that the individuals engaged in this incident displayed an unmatched amount of empathy and concern for their fellow soldier in difficulty.”

“Their prompt actions and efforts led to the incident’s successful outcome and helped avert a disastrous tragedy.”

Suicide rates in the US military have increased in recent years. Last year, military suicides increased by 15%. This is a condensed version of the information.