Thousands of unknown chemicals are found in e-cigarette liquids and aerosols, according to a new study.

According to a new study, vaping liquids and aerosols include nearly 2,000 unknown compounds. Researchers believe the compounds may have negative health effects because little is known about how they influence the human body.

The rise in e-cigarette use has raised concerns about potential “chemical exposures,” according to the authors of a new study published in Chemical Research in Toxicology.

In previous studies, scientists concentrated on the known dangerous compounds found in regular cigarettes, according to a news release from Johns Hopkins University. “Fewer” researchers, on the other hand, have looked into the unknown substances that are “produced during the vaping process.” Researchers employed a “advanced fingerprinting approach” to identify compounds in wastewater, blood, and food for the new study, according to the university. They focused on the popular Mi-Salt, Vuse, Juul, and Blu products, solely testing tobacco-flavored liquid for consistency.

According to the university, the study characterized the “whole range” of compounds in both e-liquids and aerosols and detected thousands of chemicals in the e-liquids, which rose in the aerosols. Although the majority of these substances are “unidentified,” several have been designated “possibly dangerous.” “In the e-cig liquids and aerosols studied, six potentially dangerous additions and pollutants, including the industrial chemical tributylphosphine oxide and the stimulant caffeine, were detected and quantified,” the researchers stated.

The stimulant had only previously been discovered in caffeine-related flavors in two of the four goods they analyzed, according to the university.

In a news release, research lead author Mina Tehrani of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health noted, “That might be giving smokers an extra kick that isn’t reported.”

In a news release, study senior author Carsten Prasse of Johns Hopkins University said, “Existing research that compared e-cigarettes to regular cigarettes indicated that cigarette pollutants are significantly fewer in e-cigarettes.” “The issue is that e-cigarette aerosols contain other unidentified substances that could have health hazards that we are unaware of.” Furthermore, the researchers discovered condensed-hydrocarbon-like chemicals, which are linked to combustion, despite the fact that e-cigarettes are advertised as working at “temperatures below combustion.” According to Johns Hopkins University, the chemicals produced during combustion in regular cigarettes are harmful.

"When people vape, they should be aware that they are inhaling a complicated blend of chemicals. And, for the most part, we have no notion what these chemicals are," Prasse said.