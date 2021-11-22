Thousands of people may have been exposed to hepatitis A at a Starbucks in New Jersey.

According to a news release from the Camden County Health Department, a food handler at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township tested positive for hepatitis A on Nov. 17. Despite the fact that there was “no proof of food safety violations” at the time of the investigation, officials ordered the facility to be closed until all of the personnel were vaccinated.

The employee worked at the area during the infectious period on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13, therefore everyone who went on those dates is being encouraged to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A “no later than 14 days after the contact.”

According to county spokesperson Dan Keashen, the site is “busy,” with an average of 600 clients per day, some of whom visit many times. It’s probable that “thousands” of people were exposed to the virus.

Hepatitis A is commonly caught when a person unwittingly consumes feces “even in microscopic amounts” through contaminated food, drinks, or items, according to the Camden County Health Department. The illness can range in severity from mild to severe, and it can continue anywhere from a few weeks to many months.

The “best strategy” to avoid hepatitis A, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is to get the vaccine. Those who have already received a hepatitis A vaccine do not need to get another shot, according to a follow-up news release from the county health department.

According to Keashen, some 800 shots have already been provided, making it the “biggest hepatitis A vaccine program” in the state’s history.

“The county health department has been working closely with the patient and the Starbucks personnel to handle the matter,” said Paschal Nwako, Camden County’s health officer, in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of everyone participating is our first focus.”

According to Keashen, the employee who tested positive for the virus is already recovering, and no one else has tested positive for the virus as a result of the suspected exposure.

Customers at the Starbucks can call the Camden County Health Department at (856) 549-0530 if they have questions about hepatitis A or the immunization.