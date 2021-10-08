Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a woman who was burned while jumping into a Yellowstone hot spring to save her dog.

A woman who sustained major burns while attempting to save her dog from a thermal hot spring in Yellowstone National Park has received an outpouring of support to aid with her rehabilitation bills.

On Tuesday, Laiha Slayton, 20, was visiting the park with her father, Woodrow, when the incident occurred south of Madison Junction on Fountain Flat Drive.

Rusty, one of their two Shih Tzu puppies, ran into Maiden’s Grave Spring along the Firehole River when exiting the automobile with their two Shih Tzu puppies, Rusty and Chevy. The temperature of Maiden’s Grave Spring is 200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Park Service.

To save the dog, Laiha dove into the boiling water. Her father rescued her and took her to West Yellowstone, Montana, where she was treated by park rangers and the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.

Laiha was then sent to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Burn Center for further treatment.

Laiha received second-degree burns on almost 70% of her body and third-degree burns on 20%, according to a GoFundMe update given by her sister, Kamilla Slayton.

She’s been put into a medically induced coma, which she’ll be in for two to three weeks, with her hospital rehabilitation taking many months after that.

Rusty unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.

Kamilla recounted the extent of her sister’s injuries on the fundraiser website, writing, “My sister’s palms are entirely gone and will have to go into surgery and potentially for the rest of her body too.”

