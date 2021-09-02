‘Those Aren’t My Arms,’ says the narrator. Charlie Cox Reacts to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Rumors about Daredevil.

Charlie Cox has debunked suspicions that he could be featured in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Following the release of the first trailer for the next MCU film on Tuesday, August 24, Cox and Daredevil became internet sensations, with many fans believing that the actor’s forearms may be seen briefly on screen.

Cox acknowledged to This website that the famous arms in issue are not his while promoting his new Irish AMC drama Kin.

“I can, I can affirm those are not my arms,” he claimed, grinning as he displayed his arms on the webcam.

That should put an end to the dispute, but as Cox has learned from his role as Daredevil in the Netflix series, fans will continue to speculate regardless of what he says.

“Look, this is an odd circumstance because when I’m asked a question like this, there’s no answer that people can’t read into,” he said.

“And, to be honest, I don’t want to spoil anything for any of the fans,” Cox remarked.

After three great seasons and a mini-Marvel crossover series called The Defenders, Daredevil came to a conclusion on Netflix in 2018. Daredevil and all of Netflix’s Marvel properties (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher) had to be terminated due to contractual conflicts with the debut of the competing streaming service Disney+, despite Cox’s performance as Matt Murdock and the series as a whole receiving great ratings.

Despite the fact that it hasn’t broadcast in three years, Netflix’s Daredevil and Cox continue to have a devoted following who yearn for the character and the program to return.

Fortunately for them, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has paved the way for the comeback of old Marvel characters from competing companies. We already know that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in Sony’s Spider-Man 2, and that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as their respective Spider-Men. Could Matt Murdock (Cox) be the newest addition to the group?

In the meantime, Cox claims that the big news is that there isn’t any. “So, the answer is, I have no idea,” he replied. I don’t really know what’s going on and I don’t really follow it. This is a condensed version of the information.