Thomas Peschak, a Nat Geo photojournalist, captures underwater worlds that few have seen.

CultureTravelPhotographyOceans

In his new photobook Wild Seas, National Geographic photojournalist Thomas P. Peschak says, “You can’t fall in love with something you don’t know exists.” “I am a matchmaker as a photographer. I educate people about the species that lives beneath the ocean’s surface.” Peschak began documenting imperiled waters after training as a marine biologist, according to The Washington Newsday. “I recognized that photos may accomplish more than statistics.” Peschak photographs intimate moments in our most fragile and distant underwater ecosystems that few are fortunate to experience, from close interactions with friendly gray whales off the coast of Baja, Mexico, to photographing hungry sharks dining on sardines off the coast of South Africa.

Salmon Run in Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest

Wild salmon are essential for the survival of life in the Pacific Northwest because they offer marine-rich nutrients to orcas, bears, and other creatures, all of which contribute to economies, forests, and other ecosystems. Hundreds of salmon are poised to leap into the falls and travel upstream to breed, assuring the next generation, as captured by Peschak.

Seabirds in the wild and at large

California’s Farallon Islands

About 30 miles west of San Francisco, this national wildlife refuge is home to 12 different seabird species, including the world’s biggest single colony of western gulls.

Human-Contact

Gray Whales are being sought in Baja California, Mexico.

In San Ignacio Lagoon, gray whales approach a tourist boat. Baja is one of the only sites on the planet where whales actively seek out human contact, even allowing amazed visitors to pet them. For more than 40 years, a curious, friendly culture has been passed down from mother to offspring in these waters, where they were once hunted.

Return of the Smalltooth Sawfish

Florida’s Everglades

“Overfishing and climate change are the two most serious risks to ocean health right now,” Peschak tells The Washington Newsday. A commercial whaling ban helped the species recover after it was nearly wiped out by hunting. “The smalltooth sawfish I photographed in the Everglades is the same way. The species’ once-vast distribution has been limited to small areas of southwestern Florida due to fishing and habitat destruction. The smalltooth sawfish is making a comeback thanks to the Endangered Species Act and net prohibitions.” Costa Rica’s Turtle-Covered ShoresNational Park In Peschak’s, they appear to be hatchlings emerging from the sea. This is a condensed version of the information.