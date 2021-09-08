This year’s highest-paid singers are listed below.

Despite an unparalleled epidemic in pop music this year, show business’ pinnacle has managed to remain a money-making engine.

Despite the fact that touring revenue has been reduced owing to the COVID-19, A-list singers continue to earn large sums from streaming revenues.

The money from live gigs, album sales, and other business ventures is apparently factored into Billboard’s 2020 rankings, as are deductions for agents, managers, and legal expenses.

Kanye West has a net worth of $6.3 million.

Kanye West only released one song this year, despite the fact that his highly anticipated Donda album was supposed to be released in 2020.

Despite this, the Nah Nah Nah track had 2.6 billion total plays, and his 10th-anniversary vinyl reissue of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy saw strong sales.

Blake Shelton has a net worth of $6.7 million.

Blake Shelton’s appeal on combined streaming services has lasted longer than that of other country music singer-songwriters.

His lucrative employment as a coach on The Voice is another element that has propelled him into the top 20 earners.

George Strait has a net worth of $6.9 million.

Before the pandemic hit, George Strait was well-positioned to earn a reputed several million dollars from touring and Las Vegas appearances.

And his estimated 1.6 billion total streaming views helped him secure a spot among the top 20 highest-paid musicians.

Rod Wave has a net worth of $7.37 million dollars.

Rod Wave, a rapper and singer-songwriter who debuted in 2019, has received acclaim for his R&B-infused hip-hop.

Rod Wave’s high Billboard rating is made all the more amazing by the fact that he made no money from physical sales or touring, relying solely on his large video views.

Roddy Ricch has a net worth of $7.4 million dollars.

Roddy Ricch was hailed by music reviewers as one of the musicians to watch in 2020, and he was also a commercial success.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, his debut album, contained the hit track “The Box,” which spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ariana Grande has a net worth of $7.5 million.

Ariana Grande has dropped several spots from her No. 2 position last year, as she will not be earning any money from her tour in 2020.

Despite this, the pop singer’s critically acclaimed fourth-quarter album Positions brought in millions of dollars.

Future ($8.2 million) is a company that focuses on the future.

In, the prolific gravel-voiced rapper and singer set a new record. This is a condensed version of the information.