This Year’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Lineup: All the Famous Faces Participating

This fall, ABC will reintroduce Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and it will feature some famous names to spin the wheel.

Music icons, actresses, TV personalities, and Olympians, ranging from Donny Osmond to Laverne Cox, are among the performers.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Dancing with the Stars dancer Cheryl Burke will kick off the season on ABC on September 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

While the new season will include a fresh crop of celebrities who will play for their own organizations, some things will remain the same. Pat Sajak and Vanna White inked a new deal to host the game show until 2024 on September 8. Mike Richards, the executive producer and (temporary) host of Jeopardy!, left the show about the same time.

Who Will Be on This Year’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’?

So far, the following contestant has been confirmed by ABC:

ABC has yet to reveal who will be at the wheel when the time comes. We do, however, know who will appear in the first four episodes of Season 2. The following are the lineups:

Jason Alexander, Michael Mizanin, and Cheryl Burke star in Episode 1 (September 26). Andy Richter, Vanilla Ice, and Caroline Rhea are featured in Episode 2 (October 3). Donny Osmond, Jeff Garlin, and Amber Riley star in Episode 3 (October 10). Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess, and Lacey Chabert star in Episode 4 (October 17).

This year’s game show will also feature a significant adjustment. Sajak will no longer perform the game’s “Final Spin,” according to Deadline. Instead, it will be the competitor in charge of the wheel at the time who will do the honors.

“If you think about it, by doing the ‘final spin,’ I, as host, had an influence on the game’s outcome, and that has always concerned me because it just didn’t feel right,” Sajak told the publication. “With this adjustment, the game’s outcome is determined solely by the competitors, with no interference from the host.”

