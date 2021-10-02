This year on Broadway, there are 20 shows returning.

When the COVID-19 pandemic drove theaters to close, the brilliant lights of Broadway were muted for more than a year.

However, as limitations loosen and vaccination rates climb, Broadway’s top stars are returning to the stage.

After having their previews postponed, brand new plays and musicals are finally making their debuts; others are restarting their runs this year, with some old favorites joining them.

Here are 20 Broadway shows that will be returning before the end of 2021.

Ain’t Too Proud – The Temptations’ Life and Times

Ain’t Too Proud is a jukebox musical based on The Temptations’ narrative and music.

It premiered on Broadway in March 2019 and played for a year before being forced to close due to financial constraints.

On October 16, a gala performance will be held at the Imperial Theatre.

Little Jagged Pill

Jagged Little Pill, the most nominated musical at the 2021 Tony Awards, is based on Alanis Morissette’s record of the same name and tackles subjects like as drug addiction, sexual assault, and gender identity.

The Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill, which premiered at the Broadhurst Theatre in December 2019, will return on October 21.

The Lion King is a story about a lion who

It’s no surprise that The Lion King, Broadway’s third longest-running play and the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time, has resumed performances as of September 14.

The Minskoff Theatre is hosting the musical, which is based on the Disney film of the same name.

It’s the Moulin Rouge! The Broadway Musical

It’s the Moulin Rouge! In 2021, the musical won a stunning ten Tony Awards out of a total of fourteen nominations, and it has now returned to Broadway.

The musical, which is based on Baz Luhrmann’s film Moulin Rouge!, premiered in June 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ran for nine months.

On September 24, the performances continued.

The Phantom Of The Opera (Phantom Of The Opera) is a

Without The Phantom Of The Opera, what is Broadway?

The longest-running Broadway musical in history has been running since 1988, and when it resumes on October 22 at the Majestic Theatre, it will have performed over 14,000 times.

Aladdin

The Broadway production of Aladdin, based on the Disney film of the same name, premiered at the New Amsterdam Theatre in March 2014 and continued until COVID shut down Broadway.

Aladdin reopened on September 28 after being closed until June 20, 2021.

However, due to COVID-19 cases discovered in the company, a performance the following night was canceled.

Six

