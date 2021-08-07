This Weird Chef Stands By It How to Eat Chicken Nuggets at McDonald’s

An adventurous chef has presented what may be the most daring McDonald’s menu mashup to date.

Jonny Massaad, an Australian baker, has split his fellow foodies after revealing a novel way to eat chicken McNuggets.

We’ve been eating the popular fowl bites wrong all along, according to the 22-year-old.

The ideal way to enjoy McDonald’s chicken nuggets, in his opinion, is to combine them with the casing of a Golden Arches apple pie.

Massaad says the final dish is “the perfect way to enjoy your chicken nuggets,” when served alongside the fast food outlet’s sweet and sour sauce.

In a video posted to the Cake Mail Instagram page, he implored viewers, “It’s really crispy, please taste it.”

In the video, Massaad demonstrates how to get the most out of the two menu items by ordering three McNuggets and an apple pie.

To begin, cut one end of the pie casing with a large pair of scissors.

Scoop out all of the hot apple filling with a fork.

Finally, carefully insert the three nuggets, one at a time, into the now-empty apple pie case, being careful not to break it.

It’s now only a matter of dipping one end into a saucepan of sweet and sour sauce and savoring the taste combination that results.

“This Maccas hack has blown our minds,” reads a caption next to the video.

