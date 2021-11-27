This Thanksgiving, play these 11 family board games.

Thanksgiving celebrations are frequently marked by lengthy visits with family. Why not play a friendly game or two to pass the time? We’ve compiled a list of terrific board games to keep your family occupied for hours this Thanksgiving weekend.

1. The Monopoly Game

Players can buy, sell, and plot their way to real estate wealth in this classic property trading game. Among the tokens in this version are the Rubber Ducky, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Penguin. The game is appropriate for players aged eight and up.

Monopoly is available on Amazon.

Scrabble is the second game.

Take out the dictionary and challenge your family to a word duel to the death. Players aged eight and up are recommended to play Scrabble.

Here’s where you can get Scrabble on Amazon.

3. Fortune Teller

With this board game, you may bring the TV game show to your living room and win by completing word problems. This volume includes 100 problems created by the Wheel of Fortune crew. Players aged eight and up are recommended to play the game.

Here’s where you can get Wheel of Fortune on Amazon.

4. Can you guess who it is?

In this two-player game, one player chooses a mystery character, while the other tries to figure out who they are by asking a series of “yes/no” questions.

If the whole family wishes to play, organize a knockout tournament in which the victors of each round compete for the title of “Guess Who?” champion. The game is suitable for individuals aged six and up.

Here’s where you can get Guess Who? on Amazon5.

This is not a game for the rigid. On the color-coded mat, players must enter and hold a sequence of difficult poses. There is no maximum number of players, but according to Walmart, more than four “will be a tight fit.” The game is recommended for children aged six and up.

Twister is available at Walmart.

Candy Land is number six.

Players march their pawns along a “rainbow route” towards a castle to save a kidnapped king in this vintage game.

This version has gingerbread men as movers, as well as colored cards and various locations including Cookie Commons and the chunky Chocolate Mountain. The game is appropriate for children aged three and up because it does not need reading.

Here’s where you can get Candy Land on Amazon.

7. Life is a Game

Players navigate through the “twists and turns of life” in this family board game, collecting experiences. This is a condensed version of the information.