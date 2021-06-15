This Summer, 15 Artists Will Tour Again

With the vaccination program in full swing, there are indications of normalcy as concerts and festivals resume in the United States. After more than a year of postponed shows and canceled tours, artists and bands are finally resuming live performances.

This summer, there’s something for everyone, from pop to punk. Here are 15 performers who will be on the road in the coming months.

Michael Bublé is a Canadian singer-songwriter.

On August 13, 2021, Canadian artist Michael Buble will kick off his An Evening With Michael Bublé North American Tour at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The tour will travel through South Carolina, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York before concluding in Mexico City on October 9, 2021.

Dave Matthews Band is a rock band led by Dave Matthews.

The Dave Matthews Band will begin touring on July 23, 2021, at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina. They’ll be on the road through November 10, 2021, with a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Deftones

The Deftones, a Californian alt rock/metal band, will begin a tour in Minneapolis on August 12, 2021, at the Armory. They will perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, from September 22 to September 22, 2021.

Céline Dion is a Canadian singer-songwriter.

Céline Dion’s Courage World Tour, which was postponed from last year, will get off on August 16, 2021, at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. It continues through San Francisco, Denver and Washington D.C until September 24, 2021, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are starting the North American leg of their Hella Mega Tour on July 24 at the Global life Field in Dallas, Texas. The trio will tour the States until September 6, concluding at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

John Legend

Singer songwriter John Legend will start his U.S. tour in Sugar Land, Texas, on August 12, before heading on to New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston. The tour will end in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on September 21.

Lady Gaga

Pop sensation Lady Gaga will kick off her Chromatica Ball tour in Europe, touring in Paris and London, before. This is a brief summary.