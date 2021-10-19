This October, watch the best Halloween anime series on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Halloween is approaching, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a collection of creepy anime?

Crunchyroll and Funimation both have a lot of horror titles to select from, from classics to current releases that are sure to give viewers the chills.

Even then, it’s not all about the horrors; there are horror comedies and romances to choose from if the prospect of something more terrifying is too terrifying.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the many anime available on streaming services.

Night of terror

Halloween is the perfect time to watch a gory, spine-tingling horror film that will keep you up at night, and there are plenty of such anime on both VOD platforms.

The Junji Ito Collection, which translates the horror manga auteur’s work into a haunting omnibus of horrific stories, is sure to frighten viewers.

Ito is one of Japan’s most prolific horror manga creators, and his 14-episode adaptation is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation for binge-watching.

For anime enthusiasts, the 2001 vampire classic Hellsing, which depicts the narrative of the Hellsing Organization and its struggle against vampires and ghouls, is a must-see, while Trinity Blood, if blood-sucking creatures are more your style, is also available on Funimation.

Look no farther than Jujutsu Kaisen, a current action-adventure in which protagonist Yuji Itadori, a high school student, becomes the host of an ancient curse known as Ryomen Sukuna.

Modern favorites like Tokyo Ghoul and Death Note, which are available on both streaming services, are also fantastic picks for Halloween.

It’s not just about the frights.

If scary horror programs aren’t your style, there are plenty of horror comedy to choose from. This is a condensed version of the information.