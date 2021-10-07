This October, get ready for Halloween by watching the best horror movies online for free.

Most people’s Halloween experience would be incomplete without horror films, and the streaming platforms have plenty of ghosts, ghouls, and gore to last the entire month of October.

Tubi, the free version of Peacock, and The Roku Channel all have some vintage horror available to watch online right now, as well as some unseen spooks ready to satisfy even the most ferocious gorehound.

Here are the top 25 movies streaming online on major streaming sites this Halloween, ranging from classic horror to new releases (October 31).

Peacock – An American Werewolf in London

As a kid, were you horrified by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video? Well, filmmaker John Landis learnt everything he needed to know from this effects-heavy horror about a traveller from the United States who transforms into a werewolf while traveling in the United Kingdom.

Tubi and Kanopy audition*

The best horror flicks fool you into thinking they’re one thing before revealing their true horrors as the film progresses. Audition achieves this so brilliantly that it works even if you’ve watched the film hundreds of times, where a standard romcom setup becomes…well, let’s just say not that.

Tubi – Candyman

What better time to watch the 1992 original than while the 2021 remake is still playing in theaters? It has some issues that the new version does not (such as concentrating this very Black subject onto a white woman), but it also manages to be far scarier.

From Dusk Til Dawn – Pluto TVAFrom Dusk Til Dawn is another film that lulls you into a false sense of security. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino, features an almost purposefully boring first half, which only adds to the blood-soaked fury of the second half.

Green Room – Kanopy*From a bygone era in 2015, when American white supremacists were the stuff of horror films rather than real life. Green Room is a little-known grisly treat in which a punk band's performance in a neo-Nazi pub goes horribly wrong. What is correct, though, is Patrick Stewart's horrific performance as a fascist lunatic, as well as a fantastic performance by the.