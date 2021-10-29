This November, check out the top ten new movies available on streaming services.

November is shaping up to be one of the most active months of the year in terms of new streaming movie content.

With their upcoming movies, Dwayne Johnson, Adele, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and Gal Gadot will shine this month. Despite the fact that there are a slew of new original Christmas movies hitting streaming platforms, none of them reach the top ten list for November.

Mark your calendars and feast your eyes on the list of movies coming out this month on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+, and Paramount+, as the first wave of awards season contenders arrives.

Netflix releases The Harder They Fall on November 3rd.

The Harder They Fall premiered to acclaim at film festivals in November and appears to be a smash hit on Netflix as well.

Jay-Z also produced this Western film, which has a mostly Black ensemble and is the debut film of musician Jeymes Samuel. This outstanding ensemble cast includes Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield, to name a few.

5 November, Finch — Apple TV+

Tom Hanks plays as a man traveling through an apocalyptic America with his dog and robot in the Apple TV+ film Finch, which has gone from an ensemble cast to practically a one-man show.

Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik of Game of Thrones, is a surprisingly moving movie that tugs at the heartstrings and makes you fall in love with a robot spoken by Caleb Landry Jones.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 5th.

The life story of cat-loving artist Louis Wain is told in this British biopic. Benedict Cumberbatch (The Crown), Claire Foy (The Crown), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Aimee Lou Wood (Captain America: The First Avenger) play supporting roles (Sex Education).

Netflix will release A Cop Movie on November 5th.

This R-rated Mexican film will have your pulses racing when it debuts on Netflix on the first Friday of the month.

In A Cop Movie, two actors find themselves in over their heads as they go through an immersive process to learn what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City, the country’s capital.

On November 10th, Netflix will release the film Passing.

Passing, a film on racial prejudice and identity, marks Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut. on the basis of This is a condensed version of the information.