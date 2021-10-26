This Medical Alert Company Offers PE Investors a Lucrative Investment Opportunity.

One of the challenges for an investor is identifying industries that are growing quickly enough to present opportunities. The medical alert industry, according to statistics, is a lucrative investment opportunity. The majority of businesses in this area are privately held, but those with astute management are maximizing their private investment rounds.

Medical Guardian is an excellent example of this, having been awarded the best choice for medical alert systems by Health.com. Since its inception in 2005, the company has gone through four rounds of funding, according to PitchBook.

Water Street’s most recent deal was a private-equity growth funding round earlier this year. Over the years, some prominent personalities have contributed to the support of Medical Guardian. In early 2020, the company, for example, refinanced a $105 million credit arrangement with Apollo Capital Management.

Following that credit refinancing arrangement, Medical Guardian CEO Geoff Gross received a growth investment from Water Street a year later. Water Street is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses solely on the healthcare sector.

One of the things that makes the Water Street investment so intriguing is that it was made in the midst of a global pandemic. In addition, Medical Guardian had never taken a private-equity investment in any of its previous capital rounds.

Gross, according to PERS Insider, refused to relinquish management of his company. Still, Medical Guardian’s debt refinancing arrangement was overseen by Imperial Capital’s John Mack, who convinced Gross that selling some equity in the company would allow him to build a much bigger company and bring in some partners who could help him achieve his goals.

Gross ultimately decided that partnering with a private equity firm made sense, as long as it was the right one. Normally, private equity firms take a controlling stake in the company they invest in, but Gross was adamant about not doing so. Instead, Medical Guardian sought a minority investment, and six private equity firms submitted bids, allowing Gross and Mack to examine each one’s terms and conditions.

Medical Guardian chose Water Street as a partner since it is one of the country’s premier healthcare-focused private equity firms. It had a solid track record in a variety of healthcare services and industries, and Gross believed it would be the best fit for his team.

