This Major Box-Office Record Is Predicted to Be Broken by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be one of the year’s final blockbusters, but it appears to be the year’s largest box office hit.

Pre-sale tickets for the Marvel film have been available since the end of November, prompting ticketing websites to crash throughout December.

Despite the Omicron variant posing a threat to cinema’s immediate future, the third MCU Spider-Man picture is expected to perform so well in theaters that it could set a box office record for the post-COVID movie market.

On its opening weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to gross up to $175 million.

The film’s box office forecasts are mixed. Sony has forecasted that their film will gross $130 million during previews on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (December 16 to 19). Variety predicts a $150 million opening weekend, with some pundits (like IndieWire) predicting a $175 million opening weekend.

Despite the fact that the actual figure is unknown, all reports concur that the picture will gross more over $100 million in its opening weekend.

This implies that Tom Holland and Zendaya’s picture will very probably be the first post-COVID film to gross more than $100 million in its first weekend. As a result, it will set a new record for the greatest opening weekend since movie theaters began closing in March 2020.

So far, the film that has come closest to achieving that goal is one that also stars Spider-Man (and has a post-credit scene set in the MCU). The film in question was Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which grossed $90 million over the weekend of October 1st.

A $100 million or more opening weekend would be a record for the pandemic, but it would be a huge haul at any time. Since December 2019, when Star Wars: Episode IX grossed $177 million, no film has surpassed that mark.

Only Frozen II, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel made more than $100 million in their first weekends that year: Frozen II, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel (Aladdin made $91 million in its first weekend but $116 million in its second weekend over Memorial Day).

How huge were the other Spider-Man movies’ opening weekends?

