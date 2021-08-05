This kid’s film has been dubbed the “Most Problematic Ever” because it “Sexualizes” the characters.

The Chipmunks, sometimes known as Alvin and the Chipmunks, and their adopted father Dave, are well-known around the world since their initial appearance in 1958.

The trio—Alvin, Theodore, and Simon Seville—were created and voiced by Ross Bagdasarian, who went on to develop albums, Christmas specials, TV episodes, and movies featuring the rodents.

In 1983, the brothers were joined by the Chipettes, a trio of girls who were easily recognizable due to their red, blue, and green outfits.

Brittany, Jeanette, and Eleanor Millar are female chipmunks who closely resemble the main characters in appearance and personality. They joined the siblings in their first feature-length film, The Chipmunk Adventure, released in 1987.

However, one lady who re-watched the film has spoken out against what she calls the film’s “sexualization,” outlining the “problematic” elements in a TikTok video.

On Wednesday, Lucy posted a clip to the site, captioning it, “The most troublesome children’s movie ever… Adventures of the Chipmunks (1987). “However, there are still ‘slaps.’”

“I’m not going to talk about the blatant racism, which is awful, I want to talk about this s***,” she stated, using footage from the 77-minute film.

“This is Brittany, an eight-year-old chipmunk. In comparison to this genderless rodent goo. Do you see what I’m getting at here?” She mentioned this while showing a video of the animated Simon.

She compared his image to that of the Chipettes, who wear make-up, have eyelashes, styled hair, and gender-specific attire, and labeled the video with the hashtags “#femalegaze” and “#malegaze.”

“Chipmunk? She continues, “I guess… looks human to me.” “Shout out to the males who not only determined, but also drew these little girls with skirts so low that we could see underneath them at all times,” Lucy concluded.

“These are the story points that occur to the Chipette family during the film; there are two of them.”

"1. Brittany is sold to a prince," the on-screen captions said. 2.. Here's a quick rundown.