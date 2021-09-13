This Is Why Selena Gomez’s Met Gala Performance Was So Popular.

Selena Gomez has had a lot going on in the previous few years. The actress has created her own cosmetics line, produced new music, and landed parts in films and television shows (most recently Only Murders in the Building.)

She hasn’t attended the Met Gala in a long time, and she won’t be attending it again on September 13, 2021. Gomez did not attend the 2019 event, and he will not attend the future one as well.

Fans, on the other hand, are buzzing about Selena Gomez’s Met Gala appearance in 2018.

Due to a fashion faux pas, Gomez had a difficult time at the 2018 event, but she diverted attention with a funny video.

For the occasion, Gomez wore a white, flowy Coach dress with a phrase from the Bible written in her own hand on a matching pocketbook Coach outfit.

The theme was Heavenly Bodies, and many attendees dressed in Catholic-themed clothes (including Rihanna’s stunning papal headgear).

Gomez discussed why she made an embarrassing misstep at the event and how she handled it in a recent episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets on their YouTube channel.

She explained that she used self-tanner to add some color to her appearance, but that this did not proceed as planned.

“As the evening progressed, it became a little darker and darker, and I didn’t notice it,” Gomez added. And I’m at the Met Gala, which is one of the most prestigious and gorgeous events of the year, and I’m trying to look my best.”

“And when I sit down, I look at a snapshot of myself and I’m completely orange. “This is going to be bad because I’m going to get eaten alive about this,” I thought.

Her first reaction to her beauty fail, she added, was to “get the hell out of there.” She then instructed her security to videotape her sprinting to her car, which she later posted on Instagram as a reaction to seeing her images.

That video has more than 15.8 million views and 2.5 million likes as of this writing.

Gomez was seen sprinting to her car in her stunning gown, as if trying to flee her self-tanning nightmare.