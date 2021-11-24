This is a list of all the movies that will be released this Thanksgiving weekend in theaters.

Thanksgiving has traditionally been a significant month for award season films, and 2021 will be no exception. This November, a number of significant films that potentially win Oscars will be released.

House of Gucci, the true crime fashion thriller starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is undoubtedly the most well-known of these. The latter is already a strong contender for an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and her aggressive lobbying campaign has made headlines.

Encanto, Disney’s latest animation for families, is set in a lovely Colombian neighborhood and features music by Lin-Miranda, creator of Hamilton.

There’s Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, as well as critical darling Drive My Car, for art house fans.

From Thursday forward, here’s what else you can see in theaters.

EncantoDisney’s latest animated film focuses on a super-powered family living in a charming spot in the Colombian highlands, featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto has an all-Latinx voice cast, led by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. (24 November) Gucci is a fashion house based in Italy. Ridley Scott is back with a whole box of wigs and a bunch of thick Italian accents, just months after his disaster The Last Duel.

The House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga as “Black Widow” Patrizia Reggiani, starring Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto, and depicts the narrative of a murder plot within the fashion dynasty. (24 November) Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil! The seventh installment in the Resident Evil film franchise (based on the video game franchise) is a reboot.

Milla Jovavich is out, but Kaya Scodelario from The Maze Runner, Hannah John-Kamen from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Robbie Amell from The Flash, and Tom Hopper from The Umbrella Academy all in. (24 November) Drive My Car is a Japanese film that has won numerous accolades at film festivals across the world, including best script at Cannes.

The three-hour Japanese film is based on a short tale by Haruki Murakami and depicts the narrative of how a multilingual version of a play was created.