This Holiday Season, Watch These 6 Christmas-Themed Anime Movies & Series.

The holiday season has arrived, and there are plenty of Christmas-themed movies and television shows to get you in the mood. You might choose romantic comedies like Love Actually or The Holiday, but there’s a lot more to see than that. Why not try anime instead of snuggling in for a peaceful night in with The Princess Switch 3? There are many of seasonal treats to be found in the genre; The Washington Newsday recommends 6 anime to watch this holiday season.

1. The Godfathers of Tokyo

Without the late Satoshi Kon’s Tokyo Godfathers, the most iconic of all festive anime, no Christmas-themed anime list would be complete.

The film, which is a loose adaptation of Peter B. Kyne’s “The Three Godfathers,” perfectly depicts the Christmas atmosphere.

It follows three homeless women, Gin, a recovering alcoholic, Hana, a transgender woman, and Miyuki, a juvenile runaway, as they discover an abandoned infant on Christmas Eve and set out to find their parents.

While Tokyo Godfathers tackles some difficult subjects, it is a fascinating and thought-provoking film that demonstrates the true meaning of sacrifice and giving.

The film solidified Kon’s place as one of the best Japanese directors of all time, alongside Paprika, Perfect Blue, and Millennium Actress.

2. The K-On!

Although K-On! is not a Christmas anime, it does contain a holiday-themed episode in Season 1 that is likely to please viewers seeking for a quick and sweet program.

Yui Hirasawa and her sister Ui organize a party for their friends in the music club to celebrate the festive holiday in K-Onfestive-themed !’s episode, suitably titled “Christmas.”

The characters exchange gifts and eat a dinner, and it’s a fun episode to watch because it shows them spending time together and marveling at the snow.

3. Star of Destiny

Lucky Star, like K-On!, has a Christmas-themed episode that follows the main characters as they prepare for the holiday.

In “Various Ways to Spend Christmas Eve,” Konata Izumi and her classmates debate a variety of things at school before the winter break, including when they stopped believing in Santa Claus.

Lucky Star also gives the show a festive feel. This is a condensed version of the information.