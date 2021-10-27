This Halloween, watch these 10 great family-friendly films.

Many of us spend the entire month of October looking for the nastiest, gnarliest horror films we can find. And, while it’s not a good idea to put your kids in front of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, plenty of kids want to join in the spooky fun with their own horror films.

For kids who want to be a part of the month’s monster symphony but can’t withstand the dread and gore of more adult horror films, there are plenty of family-friendly Halloween movies to choose from.

Our selection includes family-friendly (PG or less) Halloween films for kids of all ages and terror tolerance levels ranging from utter scaredy-cat to hardened horror nut (there’s things in Coraline that might even creep out the adults).

Coraline

Despite the fact that Coraline is a PG animated film, many adults have been deeply disturbed by its setting. Coraline enters a world where everyone has buttons sewn over their eyes, based on Neil Gaiman’s novel. With some ghosts and spider demons thrown in for good measure, this is a terrific video for kids who can tolerate a little creepiness.

Frankenweenie

Tim Burton’s whole career has been around family-friendly horror pictures. For slightly older kids, his classics like Beetlejuice (PG, albeit with some strong language) and Edward Scissorhands (PG-13) are required viewing. Frankenweenie, his 2012 adaption of his own short film about a dog brought back from the dead, is a family favorite.

Ghostbusters

Who are you going to contact if something unusual happens in the neighborhood? Not the current Ghostbusters reboot Afterlife (which doesn’t seem to understand that Ghostbusters is supposed to be hilarious), but the original from 1984, which was a wonderful blend of comedy and creepiness.

Hocus Pocus (Hocus Pocus)

Let's be honest with ourselves: the adult fascination with this movie is a tad exaggerated. Sure, the parts with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as witches are entertaining, but the most of the film is focused on the children with whom they are battling.