This Fall, Cozy Up With These 14 Truly Wholesome TV Shows.

As the days grow shorter and the nights become colder, a feel-good TV marathon should help you forget about the summer months that are coming to a close and the months ahead.

There are dozens of great seasons of television across all streaming platforms that put a grin on your face, whether it’s a sitcom, coming-of-age drama, or a reality program filled with personal accomplishment.

This fall, here’s a brief collection of TV shows featuring lovely locales or uplifting plots and people that will make you smile.

Ted Lasso is a well-known actor.

Ted’s constant cheery demeanor can’t help but make you feel encouraged, making this a modern classic in the making. The supporting cast is as captivating, and the London district of Richmond is as traditional British as it gets.

“Be curious, not judgmental,” as the saying goes.

River Virgin

The scene of Virgin River on Netflix is hidden in the thick impenetrable forest of northern California. This romantic drama series follows a nurse who is looking for a new beginning in a new place. She cures herself along the journey before finding true friendships and love.

Virgin River was renewed for a fourth and fifth season by Netflix soon after Season 3 aired this summer, so you know it’s fantastic.

The Seating

Sandra Oh has her work cut out for her in this comedy-drama, as she must struggle to resolve a slew of internal concerns at Pembroke University. The New England-style location makes the college appear very inviting, but Oh’s character must rectify various wrongs surrounding her as the new chair of the English department.

Gilmore Girls is a television series created by Lorela

For almost a decade, Gilmore Girls fans have been immersed in Lorelai and Rory’s friendship. The heart is warmed by the fast-talking mother-daughter interaction, and the green setting of Stars Hollow welcomes you in with open arms.

There are seven seasons to watch, including Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a Netflix mini-series.

Downton Abbey is a period drama set in the United Kingdom.

The television show that sparked a generation’s interest in post-WWII England and the happenings in an opulent manor house. For six highly rated seasons, we followed the Crawley family and their domestic employees in a generally enjoyable film.

As the caustic and cutting Violet Crawley, Maggie Smith steals every scene.

Girls from Derry

Despite the fact that the setting of this sitcom is bleak, the characters are endearing.