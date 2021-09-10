This Entire Time, We’ve Been Eating Burgers Incorrectly.

Burgers are a popular menu item, and it may appear that knowing how to eat them is intuitive, yet we’ve been doing it wrong all along.

Whether it’s 100 percent beef or a vegetarian burger, the standard procedure for any burger fan is to pick it up and devour it as soon as it arrives. There is, however, a better method, according to TGI Fridays.

In late August, the burger restaurant revealed its “Flip It Challenge,” confirming its favored technique of consuming burgers: upside down.

“According to our experts, the greatest way to eat a burger is to flip it upside down,” the restaurant posted on its official Instagram account. The burger fluids are soaked up by the thicker top bun, which helps to keep the flavor in for longer.”

“The reason many people claim a burger tastes better when eaten ‘upside down’ is because the top bun is thicker,” a TGI Fridays burger expert explained. When a result, flipping your burger means there’s more bread underneath to soak up the juices and flavors from the burger and toppings as you bite into it.”

“It also means that your tongue comes into contact with the toppings first, then the burger. It’s up to you whether that tastes better to you, so give it a shot and let us know what you think!”

The company offered its guidance as part of the #FlipItChallenge, which invites consumers in the United Kingdom to post photos of themselves trying out the technique and tagging the brand with the hashtag. The winners will each receive a £50 voucher.

“If enough of you agree, we may even look into how we may start serving burgers ‘upside down,’” said the CEO of the restaurant company.