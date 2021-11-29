This December, the 10 Best New TV Series to Watch on Streaming Platforms.

December is almost here, and with it comes a slew of new shows to watch before the year ends.

In the final month of 2021, a number of fantastic programs will be released on streaming platforms, with some ending painfully and others just beginning.

Viewers will be transported to the Kaer Morhen or maybe Paris from a galaxy far, far away for an exciting month of television.

Take a look at what Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and other streaming services have planned for members in December.

1. The Witcher, which will be released on Netflix on December 17th.

For the next installment of The Witcher, Netflix’s hit fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, Henry Cavill reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia.

The show will pick off where the first season left off, with Geralt eventually reuniting with Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) after the battle of Sodden Hill, while Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) went missing.

Fans will be pleased to learn that the program has been renewed for a third season ahead of the release of Season 2.

2. The Mandalorian: The Book of Boba Fett, December 29 – Disney+Disney+ has become the new home for Star Wars, with Lucasfilm hoping to cash in on The Mandalorian’s success.

The Book of Boba Fett is the newest installment in the renowned sci-fi genre, and it will focus on the fan-favorite bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison), with new episodes streaming weekly.

Set after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, the series follows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they take over Jabba the Hutt’s former territory (Ming-Na Wen).

3. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video, December 10)

The Expanse will return to Amazon Prime Video for its sixth and final season, which will air on the streaming service once a week.

The show will see the crew of the Rocinante embark on one final series of adventures, based on James S. A. Corey’s sci-fi novels of the same name.

4. Money Heist, Netflix, December 3

Money Heist, which has become a global hit on Netflix, is coming to an end with the second half of its fifth and final season.

The crime drama will follow the exploits of a group of daring bank thieves. This is a condensed version of the information.