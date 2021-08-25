This cop has been compared to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

After people noticed his remarkable similarity to Hollywood movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an Alabama police officer has become an internet phenomenon.

Last week, a photograph of Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields—who, like Johnson, had muscular muscles and a clean-shaven head—became the buzz of social media when his office released a photo of him on Facebook.

Fields was pictured with a Walmart employee, with the caption: “This gentleman recently went into Sgt. Mason and stated him he wanted to meet our Deputy who people say looks like ‘The Rock.'”

“Sgt. Mason forwarded it to Lieutenant Fields, who was delighted to see him at the Hartselle Wal-mart. Tyler is one of their many dedicated employees, and it was a pleasure to meet him and several of his colleagues!”

Fields’ photo has been shared by TikTok users, with one video reaching over 1.4 million views, and has received over 200 hundred comments from Facebook users who agree with the claimed likeness.

Fields, 37, told The Birmingham News that his resemblance to Johnson, 49, has been a “running joke” among his coworkers for a long time, though the parallels haven’t been limited to just one actor.

Fields stated, “I’ve been dubbed The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.” “I agree with you. It’s amusing. It’s endearing. I suppose it might be worse people.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Fields also confessed that, while people may have high expectations when meeting a man who looks like a movie star, he can only be himself in such situations—though he would occasionally perform impressions of Johnson and Diesel if asked.

“I don’t want to let anyone down,” Fields stated. “One day, I come up from a different perspective, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but I suppose it’s also a little nerve-wracking in terms of what others expect.

“All I want to do is be myself.” I’m going to chop up. I’m a big scumbag. I’ll play along if it comes up and someone says that. I couldn’t possibly be anyone else. I’m just thrilled I could contribute to someone’s joy and laughter.”

According to The New York Times, This is a condensed version of the information.