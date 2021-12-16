‘This Company Doesn’t Care About Safety,’ says the Internet in support of a worker who was told to lie on a safety survey.

Workplace safety is important, but how biased are the statistics? Employees that are “noncompliant” have “more negative attitudes about how their firms manage employee survey data,” according to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology in 2000. Furthermore, according to Forbes, 21% of employees indicated they responded to the company’s poll “differently” than how they felt. Mrclassicus, a Redditor, had the same experience and outlined the matter in a recent post on the “Antiwork” thread.

“As a result of their acts and inactions during a tornado and the tragic aftermath, this company has been in the headlines a lot recently. When I get to work today, my boss walks over to me and says, ‘You need to respond the weekly safety survey that everything is absolutely 100 percent.’ “on the now-viral thread,'” the Redditor added.

“I don’t feel like anything is 100 percent safe at this place,” they told their supervisor, “so I answer those questions accordingly.” The management had no idea what they were talking about, so the employee explained their worries, including the fact that they had previously reported difficulties to a manager and HR. The manager responded that the complaints would be escalated to the appropriate levels of management, but that “the safety survey needs to be replied that the facility is 100 percent safe.” A second confirmation was given by the employee. “So, are you saying I should lie and say everything is secure even if I don’t believe it for all of the reasons I stated?” they inquired.

“The survey merely needs to be replied that the place is 100 percent safe,” the manager said.

“Yeah, this firm doesn’t care about safety, and they’re now attempting to persuade people to lie so that if anyone starts investigating them, the company appears to be safer than it actually is,” the Redditor continued.

Readers voiced their opinions on whether or not the Redditor should have lied on the poll.

“Is this the Amazon? Friend, you need to do some real whistleblowing “said rosefurcoat

“Send him an email and ask if he meant to ask you to lie on a safety check list, because I believe I misunderstood. Lol. This will bring it to a halt “das745 has been added to the mix.

“Absolutely, certainly, do not comply with this request,” CraigBybee concurred.

