This Chic Weekender Bag is Ideal for Your Next Vacation.

I hadn’t seen my buddy in months, and when I stepped into her house, the first thing she said was, “I love your bag.”

Her reaction to Dagne Dover’s Landon Carryall didn’t surprise me. My medium-size bag is in the Dune color, which has the look of brushed leather in a mellow taupe tint and a casually stylish appeal thanks to the color-plated zinc-alloy hardware. Its superior neoprene exterior is water-resistant and hand washable, which isn’t immediately apparent. This is especially useful when the suitcase is crushed under a seat or crammed into an overhead compartment on a plane.

One problem I’ve always had with attractive weekenders is that their exteriors appear too delicate to protect my valuables from the rigors of travel by bus, aircraft, train, or automobile. Because the Landon Carryall’s shell is shock-absorbent, I didn’t have to worry about my delicate belongings, such as my treasured laptop computer, being harmed if it was jostled throughout the journey.

In fact, because my full-size laptop was safely contained in the bag’s built-in 17 inch by 10 inch laptop sleeve, it received extra protection. Even so, this 20.5-inch-by-10-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch-by-10.5-inch I stuffed my shirts, jeans, underwear, swimwear, and other things and necessities into the 24-inch opening of the bag. They all fit neatly into the main compartment of the carryall.

In the internal mesh pockets, which each measure 8.5 inches by 8 inches, I had plenty of storage for makeup, jewelry, and even a hairdryer. There’s even a shoe bag, which came in helpful when my flip-flops got a little damp.

I was able to carry the bag on my arm thanks to the 10-inch drop handle, which freed up my hand to grab my car keys. The bag also has a crossbody strap that can be adjusted from 15 to 27 inches. Even better, the bag comes with a trolley sleeve that can be slipped over the handle of a rolling suitcase. One external pocket on the medium size is ideal for ID.

Verishop is selling it for $155.

