This African-American businessman survived a civil war and now owns seven restaurants.

To flee approaching rebels in an African civil war, Adenah Bayoh and her cousin loaded their ailing grandmother into a wheelbarrow and trekked through a thick, sweltering jungle. The terrified 8-year-old had no idea what was in store for her or how it would help her succeed.

Between 1989 and 2003, Liberia’s civil war killed a quarter-million people. Thousands of women were raped and mutilated by warlords. They enlisted the help of children or kidnapped them to join their army. Bayoh and her cousin walked all night and into the next day in Sierra Leone to reach a government-run refugee camp.

Even back then, she sensed a business potential and returned once her grandmother was safe.

“There is a lot of commerce going on when you have a number of migrants in one location because there are a lot of things they don’t have that they need,” Bayoh told Zenger. “My cousin and I made the decision to earn some cash. We began going through the woods, back to Liberia, in search of veggies and other items that the refugees would purchase. We’d load our belongings upon our heads and hike back through the woods. This was something we did two or three times a week.

Bayoh explained, “You had to hope and pray you didn’t run into any rebels.”

Bayoh returned to Sierra Leone one day to discover that her father was on the lookout for her and intended to take her to America. She explained, “I’m not sure how he found out where we were.” “However, he traveled to a remote village to retrieve me.”

She bought a house when she was 21 and paid for it by living in only one-third of it and renting out the other two floors to families. She bought her first International House of Pancakes business in New Jersey when she was 26 years old. She was recognized to a list of New Jersey’s top 50 women in business by a business newspaper less than a decade later.

Bayoh, now 42, opened her seventh restaurant, Urban Vegan, in downtown Newark, on July 1, betting that normalcy would return after the outbreak. She owns two Cornbread Farm to Soul soul food restaurants as well as four IHOPs. Multi-family, residential, and commercial properties make up her real estate portfolio.

"She is unyielding.