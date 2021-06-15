Thirty million second Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed as the NHS vows to “finish the job.”

According to health officials, more than 30 million Britons have received their second Covid-19 vaccination. More than 30 million Britons have had their second Covid-19 jab, health officials have said.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, 57. 3% of adults in the United Kingdom (30,204,738 million people) had received their second dose, while nearly four out of five (79.. One dose had been given to 4% of the population.

After a person has received both doses, the vaccines provide the best protection.

On Monday, the Prime Minister announced that so-called Freedom Day would be postponed to allow more people to receive their second vaccination.

Boris Johnson also announced that the vaccine schedule had been accelerated, with all adults receiving their first dose by July 19 and over 40s receiving their second dose eight weeks after the first, rather than 12 weeks later. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the vaccine booking system was made available to 23 and 24-year-olds for the first time.

By the time all restrictions are lifted on July 19, everyone over the age of 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable should have received both vaccines, and two-thirds of the adult population should have received both vaccines.

During the extension of lockdown, the head of the NHS in England stated that the health service would “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination program to the “greatest extent possible.”

Sir Simon Stevens also stated at the NHS Confederation conference that over 18s should be able to book their first Covid-19 vaccination by the end of the week. “Second doses are becoming increasingly vital, so this is an incredibly important milestone,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “Day after day, our vaccination program reaches new heights..”

We are providing the best possible protection to our loved ones in the face of new variants by giving a second dose to over 30 million people across the UK. “The strength of the union has never been clearer than in the UK vaccination effort.”