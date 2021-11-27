They’ll Use These Travel Gifts

The gift we all desire this year, after a year of no travel? We’re ready to see the rest of the world once more. What do you get the travel lover in your life if you can’t afford a plane ticket or a dream trip to Antarctica? Here are some gift ideas for former frequent flyers, eco-conscious adventurers, forgetful packers, or anyone on your list who wants to travel back out in the world. What’s more, they’re all under $100. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Arcane Waist Pack by Osprey—$35

Grayl UltraPress Water Purifier Bottle—$89.95Parvel Cabana See-All Toiletry Case—$95

The Apple Air Tag costs $29, while the Otterbox Rugged Air Tag Case costs $19.95.

Kuju Single-Serve Craft Pour Over Coffee Bundles are $50, while the NiLuu Vegan Silk Sleep Mask is $75, and the Quantum Crumbs Food Maps are $10.

Arcane Waist Pack by Osprey

What they’ll like: Every traveler needs to carry their essentials close at hand, and this sustainably constructed waist pack looks and feels great.

“Can you tell me where my phone is?” This question may be a regular theme in your daily life, but keeping your phone and wallet safe and secure is much more vital when you’re constantly on the road. Give the traveler in your life an Osprey Arcane Waist Pack, which can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist. It’s also created using Bluesign-approved recycled textiles and a moisture-wicking DWR coating that’s free of PFCs.

Osprey sells it for $35.

See-All Toiletry Case by Paravel Cabana

What they’ll love: The designers of the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase are now selling see-through cases for your travel essentials—the perfect present for the eco-conscious traveler.

The Cabana See-All Toiletry Case is made by Paravel, the company that created the first 100 percent sustainable baggage. Paravel offsets all of their emissions—from sourcing to manufacturing to shipping—and was declared carbon neutral in 2021. Purchase the suitcase for yourself, and give the see-through travel cube to your friends and family. Each canvas case is created from two recycled water bottles and features eco-friendly coatings and leather finishes. You may also personalize it with a monogram for a special touch.

Paravel is selling it for $95.

Covert Edition Grayl UltraPress Water Purifier Bottle

What they’ll like: This revolutionary water-filtration container fits in with the environment while also cleaning the water. This is a condensed version of the information.