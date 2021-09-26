These cities in America have the most bars per capita.

Bars serve as the scene for many Americans’ social lives, whether it’s for after-work drinks or a quiet first date.

Despite the fact that alcohol consumption in the United States has been steadily declining in recent years, pubs and breweries are trying to react to changing tastes by introducing a variety of less inebriating drinks.

According to realtor Trulia’s study of America’s Best Beer Towns, bar-room drinking culture is significantly more evident in specific cities.

According to Trulia’s statistics, these ten U.S. cities have the highest number of bars per 10,000 households.

Ithaca, New York =9. (12.1 bars per 10,000 households)

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.