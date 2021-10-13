These are the states where the most people have died as a result of animal attacks.

Thousands of kinds of wildlife, both large and little, can be found across the United States. While many of these species are harmless to humans, some can injure or even kill people if they are discovered in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Outforia, a Norwegian outdoor resource site, investigated the link between specific locations of the United States and fatal animal attacks, as well as which species were the most dangerous.

Outforia looked at the amount of deaths caused by various animals in North America over the last 50 years to get their responses. It was then able to determine which creatures were the “most lethal.” The brown bear is the most dangerous animal, according to Outforia, having murdered 70 humans in North America since 1970. Number two is the shark, which is said to have killed 57 people in the United States during the same time span.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, Carl Borg, the creator of Outforia, said that the data they worked with sometimes broke down badly by only showing statistics for the United States, whereas others showed data for North America, including Canada. This distinction is reflected in the report.

Borg told The Washington Newsday that he was taken aback by how uncommon wolf assaults are.

“Based on popular culture and belief, this is quite unlike what most people would expect,” he remarked.

But where are these deadly strikes focused the most? To find their solutions, the site used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing deaths from 1999 to 2020.

1. 520 fatalities in Texas

2. Deaths in California: 299

2. Florida: 247 fatalities

4. North Carolina: 180 people have died.

Tennessee has a total of 170 deaths.

Georgia has 161 fatalities.

16.1 deaths in Ohio

148 people died in Pennsylvania.

9. Michigan: 138 people have died.

10. 124 fatalities in New York

On the other hand, the site discovered that Delaware, North Dakota, and Rhode Island were the least dangerous states in terms of deadly animal attacks, with each reporting none during a 20-year period.

Bear attacks, according to the National Park Service (NPS), are rare within national parks, although they do happen. This is a condensed version of the information.