These are the 25 actors who have appeared in the most Hollywood films.

There are several well-known actors who appear in almost every film.

While most actors are happy to land 20 or 30 film parts in their careers, these actors are going above and beyond when it comes to expanding their résumé.

The following are the 25 actors who have appeared in the most Hollywood films.

Eric Roberts is a writer who lives in the United States

Sure, his sister Julia Roberts and daughter Emma Roberts have made it to the A-list, but when it comes to credits, Eric Roberts outnumbers them all—and pretty much everyone else.

Eric Roberts has starred in 326 films since his first part in King of the Gypsies in 1978. We’re not sure how he’s managed it.

Other notable roles include those in Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, and The Expendables, and Roberts is almost as productive on television, with over 200 credits.

Carradine, John

John Carradine is a prolific actor who has 233 film credits and is best recognized for his work in horror, Westerns, and Shakespearean theatre.

He performed in 11 films as a member of John Ford’s stock company, including The Grapes of Wrath, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Stagecoach.

Carradine died in 1988, and two films, Buried Alive and Jack-O, were released after his death.

Danny Trejo is a character in the film Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo’s 215 film credits are even more astounding when you know that his first, 1985’s Runaway Train, came after he was requested to portray a prison inmate when visiting the set to help with drug difficulties, as he had previously worked with sober living centers.

Trejo went on to star in films like as Heat, Con Air, and Desperado, but he is best recognized for his role as Machete, a character that was created for the Spy Kids franchise but eventually appeared in more mature, violent spin-offs.

Trejo, who is 77 years old, is still working, so expect that number to continue to rise.

Christopher Lee is a well-known actor.

Christopher Lee is most known for his roles as Count Dracula in various Hammer Horror films, Saruman in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Francisco Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun, and Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

By the time he played his final posthumous role in The Time War, he had passed away. This is a condensed version of the information.