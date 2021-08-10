These Are the 20 Most Successful Reality Shows.

Whether you like it or not, reality television has become an indispensible element of the entertainment scene.

While some may have assumed that following average people around with a camera would be a passing craze, the format now has its own networks and award show categories.

Many scripted shows can only dream of having the longevity of some of these classics.

Here are the 20 longest-running reality series on television, ranging from grueling challenges to elite personal lives.

officers of the law (32 years)

Cops is not only the longest-running reality show, but also one of the longest-running series on television in general. Cops, which premiered on Fox and is now on the Paramount Network, follows city police officers and sheriff’s deputies on patrol, responding to calls for service, and other police duties.

The dramatic show was aired in 1989 and ran for 32 seasons before being cancelled last year due to demonstrations over George Floyd’s death and police violence.

While there are no plans to bring the show back to the United States, it is still in production for its international and offshore partners, with a new season set to premiere in October 2020.

The Actual Situation (29 years)

The Real World debuted on MTV in 1992, and it is credited with establishing the modern reality television genre.

The notion was straightforward: place seven or eight young people in a house in a new city, where they will live, work, and have their every waking moment videotaped on camera.

The Real World has aired for 32 seasons, with the most recent season premiering in 2019, and has been filmed all over the world, from New York to Paris to Cancun.

The Obstacle (23 years)

The Real World spawned a slew of spin-offs, including The Challenge, which has been running since 1998.

Alumni of The Real World battled against each other in severe challenges to avoid elimination on the show originally known as Road Rules: All Stars.

Cast members from a variety of MTV shows now compete, including UK shows like Geordie Shore.

Its 37th season will premiere on MTV later this month.

the survivor (21 years)

Survivor has been on the air since 2000 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Strangers are sent to a remote place where they are left to fend for themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.