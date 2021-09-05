These Are Hollywood’s Wealthiest Actors.

The phrase “Hollywood” conjures up images of beautiful gowns, supercars, and champagne-soaked parties, so it’s safe to say that Hollywood’s top personalities are doing rather well for themselves.

However, some people are more at ease than others.

The wealthiest actors in Hollywood have amassed nine-figure net worths not only through their paychecks, but also through production credits, investments, and entrepreneurial side hustles.

Here are 20 of Hollywood’s wealthiest actors.

Jami Gertz ($3 billion) is a multi-billionaire.

Jami Gerz is most recognized for her appearances in The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero, and Twister, as well as Square Pegs, Modern Family, and Ally McBeal on television.

Her $3 billion net wealth, however, is unrelated to her acting career.

Since 2015, she and her husband Tony Ressler have become part-owners of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks.

Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of $600 million.

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” is one of the most successful and wealthy actors of all time.

Baadshah, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, and Raees are among his most notable cinema roles.

He is co-chairman of the production business Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League and the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League.

Tom Cruise has a net worth of $570 million.

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful movie actors of all time, so it’s no wonder that he’s also one of the richest.

He has produced some of his biggest credits through Cruise/Wagner Productions and United Artists, in addition to starring in blockbusters like the Mission: Impossible trilogy.

Cruise, who is still one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, will next be seen in Maverick, the sequel to Top Gun, and Mission: Impossible 7.

George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.

Clooney has transitioned from E.R.’s TV heartthrob to Syriana’s Oscar-winning actor to Argo’s Oscar-winning producer.

The majority of his $500 million fortune, however, comes from his tequila company, which he co-founded with Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman in 2013.

They sold the tequila to Diageo for $700 million four years later.

Robert De Niro has a net worth of $500 million.

De Niro is one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, having starred in films such as Raging Bull and Taxi throughout the course of his 40-year career. This is a condensed version of the information.