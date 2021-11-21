These 48 Breeds’ Most Popular Dog Names

Part of the excitement of getting a new pet is finding a name that properly matches their personality.

According to the most recent assessment of dog naming trends in the United States, owners are becoming increasingly creative when deciding what to name their new canine companion—a fact that appears to be recognized by the fact that just a handful of the following breeds share their names.

“Choosing the appropriate name for someone is one of the most essential things you can do – especially if it’s for your four-legged companion,” John Smith, founder of personalized pet gift company Yappy.com, told The Washington Newsday.

“There’s a lot in a name, and it has to fit the dog it’s given to—what works for a bichon frise might not work for a husky!” he noted.

The popularity of certain names for specific breeds has increased, demonstrating how important the perfect name is to our customers.”

During a 10-month period, from January 1 to November 5, 2021, the site evaluated over 300 dog breeds and over 193,000 canine profiles.

Continue reading to learn about the most popular dog names in the United States by breed.

Frankie, the Affenpinscher

To go along with its fiery personality, this tiny terrier-like little Pinscher breed of dog has a quirky name.

Niko, Niko, Niko, Niko, Niko, Niko, N

This huge dog breed, which originated in northern Japan’s hilly regions, is typically given a name that means “victory” in Greek.

RockyRocky is a well-known and appropriate name for these muscular medium-sized canines with a strong frame.

Otis, a Basset Hound

The hound family’s short-legged breed has a charming and friendly demeanor, which may be represented in its urbane moniker.

Daisy, the Beagle

The beagle is a little scent hound breed, therefore Daisy is an appropriate name for this popular breed.

Snowy Bichon Frise

These happy dogs have a lot of personality for their small size, and their white coat is a big reason why so many people call them Snowy.

Tyson Fury is a boxer.

These strong dogs, like the American Pit Bull, are a perfect fit for names linked with boxing, such as Tyson.

Milo is a Border Collie.

Milo, a German name that means “soldier” or “merciful,” is a typical name for these very clever and extremely energetic dog breeds.

Archie, a Border Terrier

This petite, rough-coated British breed. This is a condensed version of the information.