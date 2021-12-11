These 20 Incredible Dogs Are Looking for Incredible People to Love Them.

As the old adage goes, “a dog is for life, not only for Christmas.”

Every year, about 6 million dogs, cats, and other animals are surrendered to shelters. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, less than half will ever leave, and many of those who do will return soon.

Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, is urging Americans who are willing to make the commitment to adopt and foster animals.

“During the pandemic, more than 23 million American households got a pet, demonstrating the tremendous affection and support that pets bring, especially during times of stress and insecurity.”

“Whether it was adopting or fostering a pet or encouraging relatives and friends to do so, people all around the country stepped up to save lives, and we are grateful that so many people opened their hearts and homes to creatures in need.”

When it comes to dog ownership, Brandi Munden, vice president of communications and public relations at the American Kennel Club, recommends asking a few simple questions:

What is the reason for this dog’s placement in a shelter?

What was the dog’s condition when he arrived at the shelter?

Has this dog already been adopted?

Can you tell me about the dog’s veterinary care since he arrived at the shelter, and can you give copies of those records?

Is this dog crate-trained?

Is this dog good with kids or other pets (particularly other dogs), and how does he conduct around strangers?

Is this dog well-behaved enough for me to remove his food bowl while he’s eating or his toy while he’s playing?

Is this dog capable of walking calmly on a leash in public or does he require additional training?

Is there any special medical attention, continuing therapy, or dietary restrictions required for this dog?

Will the shelter return this dog if it isn’t a good fit for my family?

Continue reading to learn about some gorgeous pets looking for a new home this holiday season.

Mona (Atlanta) is number one.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, she is a “really sweet girl.” Mona, a 3-year-old mixed breed, is a sweetheart.

“She is very sweet, and loves pets and belly rubs,” the charity notes. She will bundle up and sleep by your feet after a day of play and her favorite activity of chasing balls.

“Mona would perform best in an adult-only household and be. This is a condensed version of the information.