‘There Will Be No Sudden Movement’ Ray Liotta Talks About Why He’s So Good At Being Bad

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Ray Liotta plays a tough-talking hardened criminal in his latest film. He’s been speaking with This website about his bad guy persona, which he claims is nothing like his true self.

Liotta is part of a strong ensemble cast in Steven Soderbergh’s new noir thriller No Sudden Move, which is currently available on HBO Max.

It relates the narrative of the consequences of a botched robbery. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Julia Fox, Brendan Fraser, Bill Duke, and David Harbour star alongside Liotta in the film.

The actors are framed by the muted color schemes of Detroit in the 1950s. A mafia middleman (Fraser) recruits five small-time crooks for a “easy task” in the beginning of the film.

Of course, in the movies, nothing is ever as simple as it appears, and we follow Curt Goynes (Cheadle) and Ronald Russo (del Toro) as their mission goes bad. They are attempting to keep one step ahead of the mobsters pursuing them while also hoping to get paid for their troubles. Frank Capelli, played by Liotta, is one of the characters they meet along the road. He is insecure yet extremely dangerous.

From Goodfellas to Copland, and Ice Man to Observe and Report, Ray Liotta has played both sides of the law in his career. Liotta is known for his imposing characters, although he believes he has shown a wider spectrum of emotions.

Liotta adds, “I like to think I was terrific in the Muppet movies as well.” He appeared as Gate Guard #1 in the 1999 film Muppets from Space and as convict Big Papa in the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted.

He believes that the various rough characters he portrays are nothing like the real Ray. “It’s just enjoyable to play make believe,” he told this publication. I’ve never been in a brawl before. I’m not a tough man in the least.

“It’s wonderful to play characters like that because it gives me a lot of leeway. It’s a little thrilling to try something new and to be in charge.”

Frank, Liotta’s character in No Sudden Move, can be described as controlling. He uses his surroundings to his advantage, including his wife, whom he suspects of having an affair.

