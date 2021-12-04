There are nine dogs that resemble bears.

Although dogs are evolved directly from wolves, several varieties resemble completely distinct creatures.

And a few of our four-legged pals, especially those with extremely thick coats and hefty bodies, resemble bears.

The American Kennel Club’s (AKC) Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo, points out the appeal of dogs that have the charm of bear pups without the danger of letting such formidable wild animals into their den.

“Dogs with rounder cheeks and shorter tails may give you teddy bear feelings,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but other dogs may even remind you of an actual bear in size, coat, or attitude.”

“These breeds may cause you to see double—just be sure they’re bear-like dogs and not the other way around.”

So, according to The Washington Newsday, here is a list of all the canine breeds that the AKC agrees most closely resemble bears.

Chow Chow 1

Chow Chows have wrinkly faces that distinguish them from most dogs, as well as several bear-like characteristics. Chow Chows have small ears and round faces, powerful, muscular bodies and legs, and a coat of long fur. They were first recognized in 1903.

“These noble canines of Ancient China can come in black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red coat colors,” DiNardo told The Washington Newsday.

2. Great PyreneesThe Great Pyrenees, which was recognized by the AKC in 1933, is another fluffy buddy. They are huge dogs with thick coats that can weigh more than a hundred pounds.

“These gentle giants are placid and kind when they need to be, yet swift and protective when they need to be,” DiNardo said.

3. Mastiff de Pyrenees

This massive dog, weighing up to 240 pounds, gives the bear a run for its money in terms of size and shape.

“Pyrenean Mastiffs have long, fluffy coats, and while their faces are droopier than a bear’s, their fur and body form make up for it,” DiNardo remarked.

4. Newfoundland and Labrador

The AKC approved this gentle, loving breed in 1886, and it has a snout and face that resembles that of a bear. This regal dog is also black or brown in color, making it look even more like a bear.

“Newfoundlands are another bear-sized dog with an eerie similarity,” DiNardo remarked.

5. Sheepdog, Old English

Sheepdogs are friendly, intelligent dogs that have been recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) since 1888. This is a condensed version of the information.