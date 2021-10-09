There Are 9 Silliest Moments in ‘No Time to Die’ That Make No Sense.

Daniel Craig has presented a rugged, moody rendition of James Bond, more comparable to the Bourne series than previous agents, since making his 007 debut in 2006’s Casino Royale.

No Time to Die was, in many ways, a dignified finale to Craig’s career, combining death-defying exploits with surprisingly poignant moments.

Many significant sequences, on the other hand, felt frivolous and ridiculous.

**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR NO TIME TO DIE AHEAD**

1. Sheep to be slaughtered

When it comes to killing men and women in the interest of international security, 007 has no qualms, but when it comes to slaughtering a flock of sheep, he crumbles under duress and urgently swerves to escape killing the animals.

Now, we’re not suggesting he should have slaughtered a bunch of helpless animals, but it’s hard to believe he’d put his and Madeleine’s (Léa Seydoux) lives in jeopardy over some livestock.

2. Madeleine’s old phone from high school

Given that Bond is all about high-tech devices, planes, and cars, it seems ludicrous that Dr. Madeleine Swann’s phone is an old blue Nokia that isn’t even a smartphone.

Yes, the company is a Bond 25 official partner, but they might have equipped her with a sleek touch-screen at the very least. Are we to assume that in between assassination attempts, she’s just chilling and playing Snake? The bionic eye, third One of the more absurd plot points in No Time to Die was the inclusion of a portable bionic eye that was carried around on a velveteen cushion at a S.P.E.C.T.R.E party in Cuba, allowing Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) to communicate with the sinister organization from his prison cell at HMP Belmarsh in the United Kingdom.

It not only completely undermined the entire high-security setup, but it also looked foolish and took viewers back to Roger Moore’s comedic days.

4. Blofeld’s absurd cage

Blofeld’s villainy was reduced to little more than another physical comedy moment in No Time to Die, despite being one of the most serious threats to mankind since his wicked excursion in Spectre and being imprisoned in one of the world’s most secure prisons.

Whether it was on purpose or not, his cage’s gradual entry into the interrogation room (and its. This is a condensed version of the information.