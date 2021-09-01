There are 50 well-known songs that can be used without permission.

The year 1925 marked a turning point in American history: Calvin Coolidge was elected president, the Harlem Renaissance was in full swing, the Scopes Trial was underway, the Chrysler Corporation was created, and New York City officially became the world’s largest city. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby was published, Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway was released, Go West was released, and Jelly Roll Morton had audiences dancing to “Shreveport Stomps.” Those works, along with hundreds of others, will be released into the public domain in 2021.

Because the work is now in the public domain, no one individual or corporation owns the intellectual property rights to it. As a result, the work in question is permissible to use without authorization. When a work reaches the public domain, it effectively becomes the public’s property. (Of course, there are exceptions.) If an artist repurposes public domain works into something new, the artist’s new work will not be in the public domain.)

Originally, 75 years after publication, or in 2001, these works would have been free to use. However, Congress extended the copyright restrictions for another 20 years in 1998, thereby keeping these works out of the public domain for another 20 years.

Stacker prepared a list of 50 of the most-listened to songs in the Public Domain, picked from the Public Domain’s list of the 698 most popular songs within, in recognition of this year’s batch of works entering the public domain, perhaps one of the best to date. Read on to learn more about these great tunes, which range from “Happy Birthday” to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

You might also be interested in: The most popular hit song from the year you completed high school

‘When you get what you want, you realize you don’t want it anymore.’ Irving Berlin’s poem

Irving Berlin is widely regarded as one of America’s best songwriters, having over 1,500 songs and 20 original Broadway plays to his credit. The song “After You Get What You Want, You Don’t Want It,” written for the film There’s No Business Like Show Business and performed by the iconic Marilyn Monroe, was composed for the film There’s No Business Like Show Business.

Shelton Brooks’ song “Some of These Days”

Shelton Brooks, a black ragtime and vaudeville composer, wrote the song “Some of These Days.” This is a condensed version of the information.