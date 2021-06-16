There are 30 films with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Movie reviews are just as important as word of mouth recommendations when it comes to deciding which film to watch next.

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular movie review website that aggregates a percentage score for each film based on its Fresh versus Rotten review calculator. Each film on this list has a minimum of 40 ratings, indicating that it is also Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, due to the relative ease with which a film can receive a 100 percent rating after only a few reviews. The following are 30 films that have received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

312 Minutes, Ten Bullets

2015 Documentary/Drama 1h 38m

3 And 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets tells a gut-wrenching story in overall gripping fashion—and wisely underplays its outrage, letting the details speak for themselves. ”

12 Angry Men

1957 Drama/Legal drama 1h 36m

The well-known American courtroom drama centers on a jury deliberating during a homicide trial. According to Rotten Tomatoes critics, “Sidney Lumet’s feature debut is a superbly written, dramatically effective courtroom thriller that rightfully stands as a modern classic.”

The 400 Blows

The 400 Blows (1959) Drama/à clef 1h 39m

A young boy’s adventures parallel movie director Francois Truffaut’s childhood. According to Rotten Tomatoes critics, the film is “a seminal French New Wave film that offers an honest, sympathetic, and wholly heartbreaking observation of adolescence without trite nostalgia.” ”

Robin Hood’s Adventures

1938 Adventure 1h 39m

When Richard the Lionheart is kidnapped, his scheming brother Prince John attempts to usurp the throne, but is stopped by Robin Hood. According to Rotten Tomatoes critics, “Errol Flynn thrills as the legendary title character, and the film embodies the type of imaginative family adventure tailor-made for the silver screen.” ”

Afghan Star

2009 Documentary/Music 1h 28m

Four musicians recount the beginnings of pop culture in war-torn Afghanistan. “An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan’s very own X-Factor …,” says Rotten Tomatoes.

The Age of Shadows

2016 Action/Thriller 2h 20m

This South Korean period piece tells the story of resistance fighters attempting to destroy Japanese army-controlled areas.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus is: “ The Age of.. This is a condensed version of the information.

$00