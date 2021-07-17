There are 25 musicians who have their own museums.

Musicians are immortalized by their songs and words, which continue to live on through the airways and on our playlists in perpetuity. However, some musicians are more than just recording artists; they are living legends.

And where do historical legends fit in? Of course, at museums. Stacker went across the world looking for music museums and came up with a list of 25 artists who have at least one museum dedicated to them and their music.

Countless musicians from all over the world and throughout history have profoundly impacted the sound and culture of music, bringing in new trends, movements, and styles. It’s no surprise that musicians like Bob Marley, ABBA, Scott Joplin, and The Beatles have museums dedicated to their legacy and contributions to the globe.

Visiting music museums helps people to discover more about their favorite artists on a personal level, whether it’s learning about their childhoods or witnessing the outfits they wore in their most famous stage performances. From the Mississippi Delta to the streets of Berlin, audiophiles can visit the museums of legendary musicians all over the world.

Continue reading if you want to learn about the best museums dedicated to musicians. Which museums would you like to visit and how many of these musicians do you know?

ABBA

ABBA, one of Sweden’s most famous musical achievements, grabbed the world by storm in the 1970s. In 2013, the band opened a museum in Stockholm that featured an interactive exhibit where visitors could learn about the band. Benny’s Piano, a self-playing piano linked to Benny’s actual piano at home, and The Polar Studio, a reproduction of the studio where ABBA recorded many of their songs in their final years, were among the exhibitions.

The Allman Brothers Band is a rock band from the United States.

The Allman Brothers Band Museum, often known as The Big House, is located in Macon, Georgia. It was the real-life house of the band’s original members, their families, and friends in the early 1970s before it became a museum in 2009. Today, it serves as an interactive museum where visitors can learn more about The Allman Brothers Band.

Louis Armstrong is a jazz musician who was born in

Louis Armstrong and his wife relocated to 34-56 107th Street in New York City in 1943. This is a condensed version of the information.