There are 21 international songs that have reached the top of the Billboard charts.

To rock out to an international big tune, you don’t need to be bilingual. It’s difficult not to jump up and dance to wonderful music from all over the world, even if you don’t understand the lyrics. Take, for example, South Korean sensation PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” which has millions of people across the world imitating his trademark dance steps.

Who can forget the Macarena, a very popular Spanish-language hit that had the entire world singing along in the 1990s? Some of the most unforgettable songs, whose words we’ve all memorized, have been written in languages we don’t understand over the years. Music has the potential to bring people together all around the world.

Stacker examined Billboard’s Hot 100 chart history and compiled a list of the 21 non-English language tunes that have charted in the top ten. These are the international songs that have taken the world by storm, from BTS’s numerous hits to one-hit wonders like Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus.” Some of these songs have even been translated into English, however the results pale in contrast to the originals’ popularity. How many of these have you memorized, and how many of those do you understand?

You might also be interested in: 50 ways music has evolved over the last 50 years

Bad Bunny’s ‘Ma’ (feat. Drake)

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, collaborated with Drake on the popular tune “MA.” Bad Bunny’s debut studio album, X 100pre, featured the song as the second single. It was the first song in which Drake sang totally in Spanish, according to Pitchfork.

BTS’s song ‘On’

BTS, a South Korean boy band, released the album’s lead single, “On,” in February 2020. A remix featuring Sia was released a month later. A sample of “On” was uploaded on TikTok 12 hours before the song’s official release, according to The Korea Herald. It was the first time BTS used a video-sharing platform to premiere a new song sample.

BTS’s ‘Boy With Luv’

For the song “Boy With Luv,” Korean pop group BTS collaborates with American singer Halsey. Not only was the song a worldwide hit, but the visual also broke records. The boy band’s, according to Forbes. This is a condensed version of the information.