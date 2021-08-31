There are 20 larger dog breeds that don’t bark very much.

Although dogs do bark, some breeds on the larger end of the range are less loud than you might imagine.

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, notes that while some dogs are quieter than others, no breed is “barkless” save the Basenji.

“Barking is a dog’s principal way of communicating with those around them—similar to how humans speak to communicate,” he told this website.

“By nature, some breeds (regardless of size) are quieter, while others are naturally more vocal.

“It could also be related to what they were bred to perform in the first place, such as guarding cattle and alerting their owners.

“Some dogs bark because they observe creatures outdoors, while others howl because they are bored, want attention, or are suffering from separation anxiety.

“Giving a dog who barks a lot (or any dog) plenty of mental stimulation, physical activity, and human engagement is the best approach to address it.

“This will keep the dog happy and prevent him from barking excessively.”

This website lists the dog breeds that are larger than average but rarely bark.

Please note that the AKC only recognizes the first seven of the following large dog breeds as rarely barking.

Newfoundland

This magnificent breed is huge, muscular, sweet-tempered, and remarkably quiet.

“They make terrific family pets and are known as the ‘nanny dog’ for kids,” Dr. Klein told this website.

Greyhounds

Greyhounds are known for being the world’s quickest dog breed, which means they require plenty of exercise.

“Greyhounds are nice, sociable dogs that are well-mannered and quiet at home,” says Dr. Klein, adding that they are a breed recognized for keeping barking to a minimum.

Deerhounds from Scotland

A coursing hound, the Scottish Deerhound is one of the tallest dog breeds.

“They are faithful house pets and are well-mannered and quiet as adult dogs,” Dr. Klein stated.

Azawakh

This West African sighthound is a slender, fast hunter who is known for being especially protective of its human family.

The low tendency of this dog breed to bark or wail is cherished by its owners–and their neighbors.

Great Dane is a breed of dog.

The Great Dane is “a huge breed that is eager to please, affable, and appreciates human contact,” according to Dr. Klein.

Owners who might be interested in this. This is a condensed version of the information.