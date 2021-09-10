There Are 20 Dog Breeds That Make Excellent Service Animals.

Service dogs are superheroes among our four-legged friends, since they assist humans with physical or mental limitations in living more independently.

These canines are then taught to work and do specific jobs until they understand when to assist and when not to.

Good service dogs, according to Dr. Mary Burch, Director of the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) Family Dog Program, can come in many shapes and sizes.

“A dog’s size can be helpful depending on what they are being trained to perform services for,” she informed this website.

“For example, for those who want mobility aid, a larger breed is a better choice than a smaller one.

“Smaller breeds, such as the tiny poodle, can make excellent hearing alert dogs.”

While certain breeds are better suited to certain roles, she says they should all be “trainable, motivated, willing to work with their owner [and]reliable.”

“Many breeds can be utilized as service dogs,” she noted. Only a small percentage of owners will train their current pet to serve as a service dog.

“In other circumstances, a service dog that has been intentionally bred to work as a service dog is acquired.

“Because they are highly trainable and biddable, certain breeds are more typically used as assistance dogs.

“Even though a breed is regarded for being appropriate for service dog work, every dog within that breed may not be an ideal candidate for a service dog.

“While there are exceptions, not every breed is a natural choice for service dog work.”

This page lists the breeds that are best suited to working as service dogs.

Retriever, Labrador

Labrador Retrievers are popular as family pets for the same reasons they are great service dogs.

Labs are not only amiable and good-natured, but they may also bond well with humans and like having a job to complete.

Golden Retriever is a breed of dog.

Golden Retrievers, a breed that is similar to Labradors, are also a popular choice for service dogs.

They have a calm and friendly disposition that can help worried people relax, and they are large enough to assist people in walking.

Dog Breed: German Shepherd

As these dogs, German Shepherds have many of the attributes needed in an excellent service dog. This is a condensed version of the information.