There are 20 dog breeds that do not require a lot of exercise.

Every dog breed is different, but even those that don’t seem to enjoy exercise need to keep moving in order to be strong and healthy.

When it comes to dogs and exercise, Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) chief veterinary officer, emphasizes the need of discriminating between puppies and fully grown pooches.

“All puppies are lively, exuberant, and sometimes even destructive, much like children,” he told This website.

“A list of dog breeds that, as adult canines, require a little less exercise to keep them happy and pleased is provided below.”

Continue reading to learn which dog breeds require the least amount of activity as they age.

Bulldog

The Bulldog is a laid-back breed that requires only minimal exercise to be in shape.

“They are content going for an occasional walk or little playtime,” Dr. Klein stated.

“Be careful not to overwork bulldogs in hot weather because they are prone to overheating. Bulldogs should spend time inside an air-conditioned area on hot days.”

French Bulldogs are a breed of dog native to France.

Frenchies are thought to be good apartment dogs since they appear to be willing to relax on their owners’ laps on the couch.

“Make sure to take them on daily brief walks to keep them in shape,” the AKC expert advised. During the hotter months, don’t overwork them.”

Basset Hounds are a breed of dog.

Basset hounds only need light to moderate exercise, so extended walks will keep them fit and prevent them from growing overweight and bored.

“Moderate daily walks help Basset Hounds,” Dr. Klein informed this website.

Dachshunds

Moderate daily mild exercise will assist Dachshunds keep in shape and maintain their weight, with a focus on boosting the back strength of these long-bodied dogs.

“Avoid too much jumping or high-impact exercise with this breed to avoid harm to their spine and joints,” Dr. Klein advised.

Pugs

Although pet pugs are frequently content to spend time on the couch with their owners, daily walks and play sessions are essential for keeping their weight in check.

“This breed does not endure hot temperatures well and should not be forced to conduct intense activities outside during the hotter months,” Dr. Klein said.

Shih Tzu is a breed of dog.

These unusual-looking Tibetan dogs were intended to be house companions and hence require just moderate activity.

“Ideally, they should,” the AKC specialist stated. This is a condensed version of the information.