There are 19 animals that spend the most time with their parents.

Some animals prefer the home amenities that come with remaining with their parents for an extended period of time.

We’ve chosen 19 creatures who have a particularly strong and long-lasting bond with their caring mothers.

Elephants in Africa

Female elephants have the longest gestation period of any mammal (22 months), and mothers have no opportunity to recover after such a long pregnancy. Elephant babies are nearly blind when they are born, and they rely on their trunks and moms for everything; their mothers will typically nurse them for four to six years.

Other females in the community assist in the care of the calf, a process known as “allomothering.” Males leave the group between the ages of 9 and 18. Females stay with their natal herd for the rest of their lives.

African elephants live for 60 to 70 years on average.

Lions of Africa

Lionesses can give birth to cubs at any time of year, and they will passionately care for them until they are around 16 months old and can fend for themselves.

Female lions stay with their sisters and daughters for the duration of their lives, whereas cubs stay with their mothers until they are two or three years old.

A female African lion’s average lifespan is between 10 and 15 years.

Alligators

When it’s time for their pups to hatch, moms will carry each egg in their teeth from the nest to the water to safeguard them from predators. After a year, they will continue to look after them.

Alligators live for 30 to 50 years on average.

Chimpanzees

Chimpanzees love and care for their mothers and vice versa even as adults because the maternal tie is so strong.

Dolphins

Dolphins are a species that shows a maternal, loving attitude toward its young and others. Most dolphins feed their babies their nutritious breast milk for two to three years, which is unsurprising.

The average lifespan of dolphins varies depending on the species, although it is typically between 40 and 60 years.

Kangaroo, grey

Grey Kangaroos have short pregnancies, giving birth to a joey after 21 to 38 days and keeping them in their mother’s pouch until they are nine months old. This is a condensed version of the information.