There are 13 dogs that resemble wolves.

Wolves are awe-inspiring wild animals who, sadly, are not well-suited to life as pets.

While there are a few wolf hybrids, these breeds are difficult to manage, and ownership is strictly controlled.

People who dream of having a wolf pup in their pack can get the next best thing: a dog that looks a lot like a wolf.

Prehistoric dog breeders utilized wolves to develop domestic dogs, according to Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the American Kennel Club (AKC). As a result, the animals share many physical characteristics.

“Wolves are dogs’ ancestors,” she told The Washington Newsday, “so it’s no surprise that some of them still resemble their shape, fur type, and habits.”

“While huskies and other related breeds come to mind when thinking of wolf look-alikes, there are numerous additional AKC-recognized breeds, large and tiny, that are comparable to these dogs of the past.”

The Alaskan Malamute is a breed of dog that originated in Alaska.

This big, fluffy dog breed looks like a cross between huskies and wolves. The AKC recognized these sled dogs in 1935, and they have a curled tail but a wolf-like face and body shape.

“They have thick, waterproof coats and a playful and loving nature, known for being pack animals,” Gina DiNardo told The Washington Newsday.

Malinois de Belgique (Belgian Malinois)

Though their colour is often browner than a wolf’s grey, this breed, which was recognized by the AKC in 1959, is known for being active and energetic working dogs.

“If wolves had shorter coats, the Belgian Malinois would be their doppelgangers,” DiNardo added.

3. Vlcak from Czechoslovakia

This dog was bred for border patrol in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s and is known for its wolf-like look. These dogs are intelligent, active, and loyal, and they have a lot in common with wolves in terms of personality.

“This dog would make you do a double-take with pointed ears, long snouts and tails, and a similar bone structure,” DiNardo added.

4. Lapphund of Finland

With magnificent, wolf-like traits like as its coat coloration and pointy ears, this medium-sized canine is as fluffy as fluffy gets.

With magnificent, wolf-like traits like as its coat coloration and pointy ears, this medium-sized canine is as fluffy as fluffy gets.

The AKC first recognized them in 2011, hence they are a relatively new breed to the list of recognized breeds.